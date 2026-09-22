US TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage in Protest at Trump Media Ban

By Staff, Agencies

Major US television networks have suspended their White House pool coverage after the Trump administration barred journalists from CNN, MS Now and Politico from entering the White House grounds.

The move came after the three outlets sued the administration on Monday, arguing that the ban violated their First Amendment rights. The dispute marks a major escalation in President Donald Trump’s confrontation with news organizations.

Following the ban, ABC, CBS, Fox News, NBC and CNN announced they would stop providing pool coverage in solidarity with the barred outlets.

The networks share responsibility for filming and distributing presidential footage to news organizations worldwide. In response, the White House promoted its own online feed, dubbed “Trump TV,” offering what it called “top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration.”

Meanwhile, the White House urged viewers to receive live events and updates directly from the administration, saying there would be “No noise. Just the news that matters most.”

The decision is highly unusual, as television cameras have covered US presidents through the White House pool since 1950.

On Monday, CNN’s exclusion meant no broadcaster covered Trump’s ribbon-cutting for a new White House helipad. Although the White House livestreamed the event, helicopter noise and the lack of professional broadcast audio made Trump’s remarks difficult to hear.

Trump announced the restrictions over the weekend on Truth Social, saying he had had enough of “purposely negative stories” about him. Secret Service personnel confiscated journalists’ press badges on Saturday.

At the same time, Fox News Washington bureau chief Bryan Boughton, serving as the rotating TV pool chair, informed members that the pool would no longer cover events designated for presidential pool coverage.

He cited the White House’s decision to prevent CNN from carrying out its assigned duties.

In solidarity with the banned outlets, the Washington Post, New York Times and Associated Press also said they would temporarily withhold photographs produced through the White House photography pool, including images of Trump’s departure aboard Marine One and his events at the United Nations in New York. The Washington Post described the move as a “collective effort.”

The five television networks said in a joint statement that the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government and that administrations should not restrict news organizations because they object to their reporting.

Despite the television suspension, print, radio and wire-service journalists continued reporting on Trump’s movements. The Washington Post later said it would also delay publishing presidential photographs until after midnight Eastern Time in support of the barred outlets.

The confrontation began Friday, when Trump announced that CNN, Politico and MS Now would be banned from the White House, accusing them of repeatedly reporting what he described as “FICTION and LIES.” Their reporters and staff were denied access the following day.

The restrictions prompted other media organizations and First Amendment advocacy groups to condemn the ban as an infringement on press freedom.

On Monday, CNN, Politico and MS Now asked a federal judge to temporarily block the restrictions and restore their reporters’ White House passes.

Trump defended the measures on Truth Social, rejecting claims that he was “instituting an assault on the Free Press” and arguing that the restrictions addressed what he described as “national security” threats.