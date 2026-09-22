Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iranian Students to Turn Knowledge Into Shield Against Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei urged Iranian students to pursue knowledge, practical skills and ethics, describing education as a means of defending Iran against what he called US and "Israeli" aggression.

In a message marking the reopening of schools and universities on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said knowledge combined with faith and morality could serve as an “iron shield” against what he described as the aggression of the United States and the "Israeli" regime.

“Power rooted in knowledge and coupled with piety and morality serves as an iron shield and a sharp sword that can cut off their aggressors’ hands from humanity,” he said, referring to what he called the “system of domination.”

Sayyed Khamenei called on students to use their years in schools and universities to expand their knowledge, develop practical skills and strengthen their ties with their families, fellow citizens and wider society.

He also urged them to contribute to Iran’s scientific and technological advancement by pushing the boundaries of knowledge.

The Leader encouraged students to develop critical thinking and creativity while preserving Iran’s national identity, cultural independence, Persian language and the symbols of the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the recent war, Sayyed Khamenei urged students to remember members of Iran’s school and university communities who were killed. According to Iran’s Ministry of Education, US and "Israeli" attacks since February 28 killed 296 Iranian students and more than 65 teachers.

He said the absence of students, teachers and university professors killed during the conflict would be felt as educational institutions reopened. “This grief will guide our minds toward the true nature of the struggle between good and evil and the battle between truth and falsehood,” he said.

Sayyed Khamenei also praised teachers and university professors for educating successive generations and acknowledged concerns over their livelihoods, expressing hope that measures would improve their economic conditions.

He urged the new generation to follow the example of previous generations who defended Iran and congratulated students, teachers and professors on the new academic year.