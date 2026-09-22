Ghalibaf: Iran Will Not Surrender Amid US “Composite War”

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday that Iran will not surrender and will continue confronting what he described as a “composite war” being waged by the United States, stressing that Iranian missiles can reach any intended target.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring veterans of the “Sacred Defense,” Ghalibaf said Iran had reached a stage where it could “target any point we want with our missiles, without restrictions.”

He contrasted Iran’s current capabilities with those during the Iran-Iraq war, saying that the country once struggled to obtain even basic military supplies and that its artillery range did not exceed 14 to 15 kilometers.

He said the experience of the “Sacred Defense” had helped Iran develop its current missile capabilities.

Ghalibaf said Iran was facing a “hybrid war” spanning economic, military and diplomatic fronts, but would “never surrender” and would continue responding to pressure. He claimed Iran had already rendered its adversaries incapable of achieving their objectives in several areas.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, Ghalibaf said Washington could not impose its power on Iran, which he described as a civilization with national and religious resistance. He said Iran possesses “sustainable deterrence” and is capable of confronting its adversaries.

“Let the enemy know that negotiations are also an arena of struggle,” Ghalibaf said, arguing that diplomacy does not mean surrender but rather converting “the power of the battlefield into a political achievement.”

His remarks came during what he described as a “third imposed war,” amid intensified US economic pressure, additional sanctions and a naval blockade affecting Iranian ports.

Echoing Ghalibaf, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the United States and "Israel" against further military escalation.

In a statement marking “Sacred Defense Week,” the IRGC said Iranian forces remain at a high level of readiness and are prepared to deliver a “decisive and destructive response” to any new attack or miscalculation.

The IRGC also said years of confrontation and sanctions had strengthened Iran’s independent military capabilities, highlighting national unity and domestic defense production as central elements of its strategy.

It said the United States and the “Zionist entity” would eventually have to accept a regional order without their presence.