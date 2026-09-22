Settlers Raid Silwad and Steal Livestock

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" settlers raided the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, at dawn Tuesday, stealing dozens of livestock and vandalizing Palestinian property, according to Palestine Today.

The settlers reportedly carried out the raid under the protection of a large "Israeli" military force. They entered several neighborhoods, attacked homes and stole livestock before residents confronted them and forced them to leave.

Witnesses told Palestine Today that the incident was the first time settlers had attacked Silwad in such numbers, reaching neighborhoods that had previously been considered relatively safe.

The raid prompted large numbers of young residents to take to the streets to confront the settlers and "Israeli" military forces. Confrontations broke out in several parts of the town as residents attempted to defend their homes and property.

The incident comes amid what Palestinian sources describe as an escalation of settler attacks targeting Palestinians, their property and sources of livelihood, including agricultural facilities and water infrastructure across the occupied West Bank.

In the eastern Masafer Yatta area of al-Khalil, settlers reportedly set fire to an agricultural room and wrote slogans calling for the killing of Palestinians in the Agziwa area.

The Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said the incident was part of a continuing pattern of attacks against Palestinian residents and their property.

South of al-Khalil, settlers also targeted the main water line supplying the Palestinian village of Ad-Deiriyya, cutting off the community’s water supply.

The Al-Baidar Organization called for urgent intervention to repair the damaged pipeline and protect water networks serving Palestinian communities.

In another incident south of Nablus, armed and masked settlers surrounded a Palestinian home in Khirbet al-Marajim, causing fear among residents, according to the report.