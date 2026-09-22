Republican Lawmakers Urge Trump to Halt Diesel Exports

By Staff, Agencies

Senior Republican lawmakers are urging US President Donald Trump to temporarily halt diesel exports as record fuel prices put growing pressure on farmers, truckers and manufacturers ahead of the midterm elections, the Financial Times reported.

The push has gained momentum among lawmakers representing agricultural states, particularly Iowa, where soaring diesel costs are squeezing farm incomes and raising the cost of transporting goods.

US diesel prices reached a record $6.51 per gallon on Monday, having risen by more than 70% since the war on Iran began in February.

Tight global supplies have also been strained by disruptions linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley called on Trump to suspend diesel exports temporarily, arguing that Washington has the authority to restrict overseas sales when domestic economic interests are at stake.

“If our [government] can embargo chips to China it can embargo diesel to help American farmers [and] truckers,” Grassley wrote on X, adding that high diesel prices are “KILLING FARMERS INCOME.”

Representative Ashley Hinson urged Washington to consider measures including “pausing diesel exports” and creating a diesel relief program for farmers and truckers facing higher costs. Representative Zach Nunn likewise called for American consumers to receive priority, saying, “Sell American energy to Americans first.”

Fellow Iowa Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks called for suspending exports while removing fuel duties and providing financial assistance to businesses facing higher operating costs.

“Stop the record-breaking exports until every farmer, trucker and family here can fill up at a price they can afford,” she said.

Diesel is widely used across the US economy, powering agricultural machinery, freight transportation, manufacturing and construction. Higher prices have therefore increased transportation and production costs, with some manufacturers raising prices as a result.

The Financial Times reported that the war on Iran drove much of the recent increase in US fuel prices, while disruptions linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict further tightened global diesel supplies.

The resulting inflationary pressure has become a growing political concern for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, particularly in rural areas.

Trump has also urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian refineries, which he has blamed for contributing to higher diesel prices.