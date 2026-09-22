Seven Ethiopian Armed Groups Form Alliance to Oust Abiy Government

By Staff, Agencies

Seven Ethiopian armed groups, including former battlefield enemies, have formed an alliance seeking to overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and establish a transitional administration.

The Ethiopian Peoples’ Forces Alliance for Survival, announced Sunday, includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the Amhara Fano National Movement and the Oromo Liberation Army, along with four smaller groups.

In a joint statement, the groups accused Abiy’s Prosperity Party government of imposing “dictatorial” rule and pushing Ethiopia toward disintegration.

They declared that they bore “the historic responsibility of overthrowing this regime” and pledged to establish an inclusive transitional government tasked with ending “all wars” and organizing a national and constitutional dialogue.

The alliance called on government troops and their commanders to “join and become partners in the struggle to save” the country. It also appealed for support from civic organizations and the international community.

Abiy’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, told Reuters that the groups had long collaborated with financial backing from neighboring Eritrea. Asmara has repeatedly denied allegations that it supports the groups.

The Ethiopian government maintains that its national dialogue is intended to address political divisions and internal conflicts.

Ethiopia has struggled to achieve lasting stability since a November 2022 peace agreement ended the two-year Tigray war, which killed hundreds of thousands.

Fano fought alongside federal forces against Tigrayan forces before turning against the government in 2023, while the Oromo Liberation Army has fought federal forces since 2018.

Renewed clashes and reported drone strikes in Tigray have further undermined the peace agreement.

Alliance members pledged to resolve their differences “peacefully,” despite competing claims between Amhara and Tigrayan groups over Western Tigray, which Amhara forces took control of during the war.

The United Nations said Monday it was “deeply concerned” about Ethiopia’s worsening security situation, including the formation of the new armed coalition and reports of continued insecurity and drone strikes.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric urged all sides to avoid actions or rhetoric that could escalate tensions, stressing that “military action will not resolve political differences or address underlying grievances.”