Cuba Accuses US of Denying Its Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Wednesday that the United States cannot accept Cuba’s status as an independent and sovereign state, stressing that Havana has the right to be recognized as such.

Rodríguez said statements and what he described as “lies and fabrications” by US President Donald Trump at the United Nations would not change Cuba’s independence and sovereignty. He stressed that Cuba does not represent a threat to the United States or any other country.

The Cuban foreign minister accused Washington of imposing an economic blockade on Cuba, including restrictions targeting the country’s energy sector. He said the blockade threatens Cuba and has consequences for other countries, describing it as an “act of genocide and collective punishment.”

Trump, speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, described Cuba as an “absolutely failed state” and said it “will fall.” He said his administration was seeking “a fundamental change” in Cuba, arguing that the communist government was under unprecedented pressure.

Trump also said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was “deep into negotiations” with Cuba and “deeply involved” in the talks. He said Washington would not allow territory near the United States to serve as a “safe haven for foreign enemies” that could threaten the country.

The Cuban delegation walked out of the General Assembly hall during Trump’s remarks.

Rodríguez has previously denied that negotiations with Washington are currently taking place. On September 7, he said there was no agenda for future talks with the United States, rejecting reports of ongoing negotiations or plans for new discussions amid heightened sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Cuba continues to reject Washington’s policy of economic pressure and maintains that its sovereignty and independence must be respected.