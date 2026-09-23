Araghchi Sets Conditions for Reopening Hormuz in Talks With Witkoff

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a special source cited by Iranian television.

The meeting came after Witkoff insisted on talks with Araghchi, with Tehran agreeing to the encounter to convey its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media separately confirmed the meeting and said Iran’s demands regarding the strategic waterway were communicated to the US side.

Accordingly, Iranian television reported that Tehran’s conditions include the immediate lifting of the naval blockade, the release of all frozen Iranian funds, and an end to the war across all Resistance fronts.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee approved provisions establishing penalties for vessels violating regulations governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the proposed measures, violators could face fines amounting to 20% of their cargo or its value, along with temporary detention until the penalty is paid.

Committee spokesperson Hassan Qashqavi said Articles 13, 14, and 15 of the proposed Strategic Action Plan for Ensuring the Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz were approved during Tuesday’s meeting, while Article 16 will be considered later. Article 13 also provides for specialized judicial branches staffed by maritime and law-of-the-sea experts.

Under Article 14, individuals or legal entities whose actions or omissions obstruct implementation could face penalties. It also requires bilateral and multilateral agreements concerning the Strait to comply with relevant provisions of Iran’s Constitution on international agreements, state authority, and national security.

Finally, Article 15 would require the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff to submit quarterly implementation reports to Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, either directly or through the Defense Ministry.

The provisions are part of a broader proposed framework regulating navigation through the waterway, including service fees and restrictions on entities Tehran considers responsible for unilateral sanctions or hostile actions. The measures must still complete Iran’s legislative process before taking effect.