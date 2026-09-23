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YAF Downs Saudi Wing Loong II Drone Over Taiz
By Staff, Agencies
Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that a Saudi-operated Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone was shot down while conducting hostile operations over the al-Mokha area in Yemen’s Taiz Governorate.
Saree said the drone was brought down using an appropriate weapon. The Chinese-made Wing Loong II, manufactured by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, is comparable to the US-made MQ-9 Reaper.
The announcement came a day after Yemen’s Ministry of Health in Sanaa reported that six civilians, including two children and a woman, were martyred in a Saudi aggression targeting al-Mokha, which overlooks the Red Sea in western Taiz.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ministry of Interior said Saudi missile strikes on Tuesday targeted al-Dhahir district and adjacent border areas in western Saada Governorate.
The developments came amid confrontations between the Yemeni Armed Forces and Saudi-backed forces across several governorates following preemptive strikes targeting military build-ups and field deployments.
The YAF also continues targeting vital facilities deep inside Saudi territory in response to the ongoing aggression and blockade, as Saudi Arabia carries out airstrikes across Marib, al-Jawf, Taiz, and Hodeidah.
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