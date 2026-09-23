Al-Sharaa: No Lasting Peace While “Israel” Occupies Syrian Land

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa said restoring Syrian rights and ending the “Israeli” occupation of Syrian land are fundamental to achieving lasting regional peace, noting that “Israel” continues attacks and occupies Syrian territory it advanced into following the fall of Assad.

Speaking at an Atlantic Council dialogue in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, al-Sharaa said Damascus has pursued diplomacy and dialogue with friendly countries, including Washington.

He said direct talks with “Israel” began around a year and a half ago but were disrupted by the latter’s withdrawal, while Syria continued efforts to reach an agreement.

Al-Sharaa said the initial talks focused on territory occupied by “Israel” after December 8, when its forces advanced beyond the 1974 borders, as well as reaching a security agreement. If successful, he said, Syria could enter long-term discussions on permanent peace and the Golan, stressing that more than 130 UN member states recognize the Golan as Syrian land.

He also called for an international committee to assess “Israeli” concerns and distinguish genuine issues from others, warning that linking “Israel’s” policy toward Syria to Gaza would not provide security for "Israelis" and could instead fuel further conflict.

On foreign military forces, al-Sharaa said Syria seeks to remove foreign bases from its territory, with any future presence requiring a legal framework approved by the People’s Assembly.

He said there is no immediate need for foreign bases, while an understanding with Russia would reduce its bases to two and convert them into facilities for training the Syrian army.

Al-Sharaa added that Turkish bases in northwestern Syria have also declined as discussions continue over a legal framework for their presence.

Economically, al-Sharaa announced a strategic project to extend an oil pipeline from Iraqi fields to Syrian ports, creating a secure export corridor that would avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

He also praised ties with Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and President Masoud Barzani, citing their role in supporting stability and integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian state.

Regarding missing US journalist Austin Tice, al-Sharaa expressed sympathy with his family and said Syria has established a special body to search for missing people, drawing on international and forensic expertise. He added that preliminary leads have emerged in the Tice case.

The remarks come as Syria undergoes major political and diplomatic shifts, including the lifting of US sanctions on Damascus, closer ties with Washington, and the removal of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and al-Sharaa from US “terrorism” designations.