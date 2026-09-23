Iran Tightens Hormuz Rules With New Penalties for Violating Ships

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee approved provisions establishing penalties for vessels violating regulations governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz, including fines equivalent to 20% of their cargo or its value and temporary detention until the penalty is paid.

Committee spokesperson Hassan Qashqavi said Articles 13, 14, and 15 of the proposed Strategic Action Plan for Ensuring the Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz were approved during the latest meeting, while Article 16 will be discussed later.

Under Article 13, vessels violating Hormuz transit regulations would face penalties under Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, including surrendering 20% of their cargo or its value and possible temporary detention.

The provision also calls for specialized judicial branches staffed by maritime and law-of-the-sea experts to handle related cases.

Meanwhile, Article 14 targets actions obstructing implementation of the proposed legislation. Individuals or entities preventing its proper or timely implementation could face a Grade 5 punishment under Article 19 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, unless a harsher penalty applies under other legislation.

The article further requires bilateral and multilateral agreements concerning the Strait to comply with relevant provisions of Iran’s Constitution covering international agreements, state authority, and national security.

Under Article 15, the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff would submit quarterly reports to Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on implementation, either directly or through the Defense Ministry.

The measures form part of a broader framework governing navigation through the Strait, including fees for services provided by Iran and restrictions on countries, organizations, and entities Tehran considers responsible for unilateral sanctions or hostile actions against the Islamic Republic.

The approved articles remain part of proposed legislation and must complete the legislative process before taking effect.