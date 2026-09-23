Ayatollah Khamenei: Knowledge, Morality will Cut off Hands of Aggressors

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has urged students to pursue knowledge, skills and ethics, describing education as a defense tool against the US-"Israeli" aggression.

In a message marking the reopening of schools and universities on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said knowledge combined with faith and ethics could act as an “iron shield” capable of countering the aggression of the United States and “Israel”.

"Now, in an era when the brutality of the system of domination- particularly the criminal US government and the fabricated Zionist entity- is rampant, power rooted in knowledge and coupled with piety and morality serves as an iron shield and a sharp sword that can cut off their aggressors’ hands from humanity," he said.

The message was issued as the new academic year began in Iran, with the Leader emphasizing the role of the younger generation in shaping the future of Iran.

The Leader urged students to use their years at schools and universities to expand their knowledge, develop practical skills and strengthen their relationship with their families, fellow citizens and society.

His Eminence further stated that students had a responsibility to contribute to Iran’s advancement by pushing the boundaries of knowledge and achieving scientific and technological progress.

He also encouraged them to develop critical thinking and creativity while preserving their national identity, cultural independence, Persian language and the symbols of the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the recent war, Ayatollah Khamenei called on students to remember those martyred from Iran’s school and university communities, saying the absence of some students, teachers and university professors would be felt as educational institutions reopened.

The absence of martyred students, professors and teachers will be felt, said the Leader, adding, “This grief will guide our minds toward the true nature of the struggle between good and evil and the battle between truth and falsehood.”

He also praised teachers and university professors for their role in educating successive generations, saying their contribution deserved greater recognition.

The Leader acknowledged concerns over teachers’ livelihoods, expressing hope that effective measures would be taken to improve their economic conditions.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said the students of previous generations who had defended Iran would serve as examples for those now entering classrooms and universities.

The Leader congratulated students, teachers and university professors on the new academic year, expressing hope that the younger generation would achieve greater success in science, education and national development.