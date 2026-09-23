China Draws Four Red Lines Ahead of Xi-Trump Summit

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng outlined four red lines ahead of President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Washington, saying China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests are “inviolable.”

Writing in the People’s Daily on September 23, Xie said Xi’s first state visit to the US in 11 years, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, could mark a milestone in bilateral ties. He stressed that decoupling and confrontation are unacceptable, calling for a stable and sustainable relationship and expanded cooperation across multiple fields.

Xie said competition between Beijing and Washington is inevitable but should remain constructive, including in artificial intelligence, where both sides should focus on innovation, safety, global governance, and advancing technology for humanity’s benefit.

He also called on Washington to manage differences in good faith and implement agreements, urging the US to stop using “national security,” “economic imbalances,” and “forced labor” as pretexts for what he described as containment and suppression of China.

Most notably, Xie identified four red lines: The Taiwan issue, democracy and human rights, China’s political system and development path, and its right to development. He said these issues “are not to be challenged,” while reaffirming Beijing’s commitment to peaceful development and calling for peaceful coexistence between China and the US.

Meanwhile, trade tensions remain a major backdrop to the summit. The current US-China trade arrangement is expected to expire on November 10, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer saying an extension remains unlikely. He also cited continuing mistrust between Washington and Beijing despite a positive relationship between Trump and Xi.

The upcoming summit will therefore come amid persistent disagreements over trade, Taiwan, technology, and the broader direction of US-China relations.