Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

US Sanctions Ground Iranian Flights as China Rejects Measures

US Sanctions Ground Iranian Flights as China Rejects Measures
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian airlines have canceled flights to Baghdad and Muscat starting Wednesday after the US imposed new restrictions targeting Iran’s aviation sector, Iranian Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Majid Akhavan said.

Akhavan said Baghdad and Muscat airports would no longer accept Iranian flights from midnight local time, while flights operated by other foreign carriers remain unaffected.

The cancellations follow US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s announcement that Iranian airlines would face restrictions from September 23, including bans on flight operations and access to ground services.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Airlines said Azerbaijan had also barred Iranian carriers from operating flights to the country, citing the US sanctions.

Washington earlier this month sanctioned Iran’s remaining airlines not previously targeted under its aviation measures, along with foreign companies and intermediaries accused of supporting the Iranian aviation sector.

Bessent warned that airports and companies providing services to Iranian airlines could face exclusion from the US financial system.

Meanwhile, China rejected the latest US measures, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun describing unilateral sanctions without a UN Security Council mandate as “illegal” and contrary to international law.

Beijing, a major economic and diplomatic partner of Iran, reiterated its call for disputes involving Tehran to be addressed through political and diplomatic means.

Iran Iraq USSanctions war on iran Oman UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Sanctions Ground Iranian Flights as China Rejects Measures

US Sanctions Ground Iranian Flights as China Rejects Measures

2 hours ago
IRG: US, ‘Israel’ must Accept A Region Free of Their Evil, Criminal Presence

IRG: US, ‘Israel’ must Accept A Region Free of Their Evil, Criminal Presence

5 hours ago
Ayatollah Khamenei: Knowledge, Morality will Cut off Hands of Aggressors

Ayatollah Khamenei: Knowledge, Morality will Cut off Hands of Aggressors

5 hours ago
Iran Tightens Hormuz Rules With New Penalties for Violating Ships

Iran Tightens Hormuz Rules With New Penalties for Violating Ships

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 23-09-2026 Hour: 04:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot