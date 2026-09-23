Pezeshkian Rejects US Pressure, Says Iran Remains Open to Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not bow to US pressure while remaining committed to diplomacy and negotiations, provided they are not conducted under threats or military coercion. He made the remarks Wednesday while addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Pezeshkian's speech came a day after US President Donald Trump warned Iran in his UNGA address and threatened to “annihilate the Islamic Republic.”

The Iranian president focused on the US war against Iran, "Israeli" actions in Gaza, Iran’s nuclear program, regional security and what he described as double standards in the international system.

Pezeshkian rejected accusations that Iran is a source of regional instability, saying Tehran has acted in self-defense and does not seek military power for aggression or hegemony.

He held pictures of students killed in US-"Israeli" strikes on Minab and Lamerd, as well as a picture of martyred Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

He accused the United States and the "Israeli" occupation of targeting Iranian universities, healthcare centers, schools, hospitals and infrastructure, describing the attacks as violations of international law. “We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists,” he said.

On the nuclear issue, Pezeshkian said Iran seeks nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including medicine, agriculture, industry and electricity generation.

He rejected restrictions on Iran’s peaceful nuclear capabilities while reiterating that Tehran does not seek nuclear weapons. “We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours,” he said.

Pezeshkian also devoted significant attention to Gaza, saying more than 80,000 civilians had been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

He described Gaza as “a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to prevent civilian suffering” and said lasting peace in West Asia was impossible without justice for Palestinians.

Addressing regional security, Pezeshkian said Iran does not view neighboring countries as security rivals and called for regional states to establish their own security framework without outside intervention.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he rejected what he described as attempts by outside powers to use the waterway while imposing military pressure on Iran, saying “the expansion of warfare will not result in security.”

Pezeshkian concluded by addressing Trump directly, saying Iran was ready for dialogue but would not negotiate under pressure.

“We are ready for dialogue and diplomacy and negotiations without accepting the language of force,” he said.

His remarks came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner communicated indirectly through mediators on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.