Rezaei Dismisses Trump’s Iran Threats as Sign of US Strategic Desperation

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei dismissed US President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran at the United Nations General Assembly, describing his speech as a desperate attempt by what he called a “defeated aggressor” to justify the war against Iran.

Speaking to IRIB News Network on Wednesday, Rezaei said Trump’s remarks represented an effort to defend US actions before international public opinion, contrasting Washington’s diplomatic rhetoric with what he described as the failure of its military campaign against Iran.

Trump had threatened to “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if Tehran refused to reach an agreement to end the war launched by the United States and "Israel" against Iran on February 28. He also warned that Washington could “drive them into hell with no chance of survival.”

Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters separately described Trump’s remarks as “strategic desperation” and accused him of using threats to justify US aggression.

The statement warned that Iranian forces were prepared to deliver “even harsher, crushing, and unpredictable blows” against the United States and "Israel" if further attacks were launched.

Rezaei said Trump’s speech was a “historical mistake,” claiming it demonstrated the importance of Iran in US policy.

He also accused Trump of attempting to portray war as peace and terrorism as security in order to justify US actions, while insisting that Iran had acted only defensively since the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian official also rejected Trump’s threats to return Iran to the “Stone Age,” claiming that Iranian forces had achieved major military successes during the conflict.

He cited the reported downing of an F-35, the grounding of US AWACS aircraft and attacks on US military assets in Bahrain and at Diego Garcia.

Rezaei further claimed that Iranian forces had detonated a missile directly over the USS George Washington aircraft carrier and captured a US submarine, which he said Iranian specialists were now reverse-engineering.

These claims were presented by Rezaei as evidence of what he described as Iran’s new strategic capabilities.

On diplomacy, Rezaei said Tehran would not return to its pre-war negotiating position and would pursue what he called “a new diplomacy that is operating with power.”

He said Iran had drafted seven conditions for resolving the conflict, which had been conveyed to Pakistan and Qatar, and added that following a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Tehran decided to formally communicate the conditions to Washington.