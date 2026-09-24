Iran’s Top Security Official: No Return to Pre-War Diplomacy with US

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Major General Mohsen Rezaei reiterated that Tehran will not return to its pre-war diplomatic approach toward the United States, calling on Washington to “take action” and meet Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Rezaei made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, saying, “Iran’s new diplomacy will not return to the past,” as the Islamic Republic has reached a new strategic peak.

“We will force the United States to respect the rights of the Iranian people and comply with the conditions communicated to it; otherwise, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened,” he added.

“Enough with negotiations. Take action.”

Rezaei made the remarks a day after US President Donald Trump issued new threats against Iran in an address to the United Nations General Assembly, saying Washington could “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if Tehran did not agree to a deal.

Iranian officials and the Armed Forces have rejected Trump’s threats, saying Washington must take concrete steps before any negotiations can move forward.

In separate remarks on Wednesday, Rezaei said that Iran had entered a new phase of diplomacy based on strength, vowing that Tehran would not return to the approach that existed before the US-"Israeli" war on Iran began in February.

He said Iran had formally set out seven conditions for resolving the situation created by the war, adding that they had been conveyed to Washington through regional intermediaries, including Pakistan and Qatar.

Rezaei also said Iran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until its conditions were met. He added that the United States must first earn the trust of the Iranian nation.

He emphasized the thorough and unambiguous nature of the diplomatic transmission, noting that the process lasted approximately two hours.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Washington’s regional envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

According to reports, Araghchi agreed to meet Witkoff to convey Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s “firm positions” were communicated to the US representative during the meeting.

The conditions set by the Islamic Republic include the immediate lifting of the illegal US naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports and vessels, the immediate release of all Iranian frozen assets, and “an end to the war on all Resistance fronts."