IOF Detain Over 100 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] detained more than 100 Palestinians in Qalqilya and Azzun on Thursday as raids and aggression continued across the occupied West Bank.

The detentions came during a widespread campaign targeting Palestinian homes and communities.

According to WAFA, more than 30 occupation forcess accompanied by 15 military vehicles entered Azzun through its northern entrance and raided homes across several neighborhoods, including Al-Sharqi, al-Mansour, Khallet al-Darbe, Al-Maqbara, al-Shamiya, Khallet al-Tina, and al-Ghanawi.

Meanwhile, the IOF continued their incursion into Qalqilya, which began Wednesday evening.

Military reinforcements were deployed around Nazzal, Kafr Saba, Wadi Street, and al-Tabbal neighborhood, where forces raided a commercial shop and agricultural land and detained and interrogated several young Palestinians.

The forces also imposed a military cordon and fired sound grenades, tear gas, and live ammunition, injuring several Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy.

Elsewhere, occupation forces detained a Palestinian youth after a special unit infiltrated al-Matar Street near Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Occupied Al-Quds. In Beit Imrin, forces surrounded the home of detainee Dawas Hassoun and detonated it, damaging the building and neighboring properties.

In Tammun, southeast of Tubas, military patrols entered the town early Thursday and deployed infantry units across several neighborhoods while raiding Palestinian homes.

The raids came as military incursions, detentions, home searches, property destruction, and restrictions continued across the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” settlers burned two vehicles and spray-painted hostile slogans during an attack on Attara village, north of Ramallah. Earlier, occupation forces uprooted hundreds of olive trees in Deir Nizam village.

The attacks have further intensified pressure on Palestinian communities, particularly in rural and pastoral areas, where land and agricultural resources remain vital to livelihoods.