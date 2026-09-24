Pakistan Condemns Afghan Drone Incursion, Strikes 10 Sites

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan condemned a drone incursion from Afghan territory on Thursday, calling it a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and said it had responded with strikes on 10 locations in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Islamabad had repeatedly raised concerns with the Afghan Taliban government over “terrorist sanctuaries” and support networks operating from Afghan territory.

He accused Kabul of escalating tensions through hostile drone operations instead of taking action against the groups involved.

According to Tarar, Pakistani air defenses detected, tracked, and downed the incoming drones before they reached their targets.

He said Pakistan then carried out “precision aerial and drone strikes” against 10 sites used to launch and store the drones, describing the attacks as limited to identified military objectives.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that a resident of Kandahar heard a jet followed by a large explosion and fire in the city center. Afghan officials had not immediately commented on the reported strike.

Pakistan said it would respond to any further violation of its sovereignty but stressed that it was not seeking escalation and remained committed to regional peace, dialogue, and engagement.

Tarar called on the Afghan Taliban government to halt hostile activity and take “effective, concrete, verifiable and sustained action” against armed groups operating from Afghan soil.

Earlier this week, Pakistan also struck Afghanistan’s Kunar and Paktika provinces. The UN said three civilians lost their lives in those attacks, while Pakistan said 28 militants were killed.

The strikes followed a militant attack and suicide bombing on a police headquarters in northern Pakistan that claimed the lives of at least 31 people, including 16 police personnel. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility.

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have persisted since fighting erupted in late February, with the UN documenting hundreds of civilian lives lost in Afghanistan. A ceasefire reached in March has remained fragile, with both sides accusing each other of violating their sovereignty.