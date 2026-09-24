Yemeni Armed Forces Target Saudi Military Positions in Jizan With Missiles, Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a large-scale preemptive operation targeting Saudi military concentrations in the Jizan region with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones, YAF military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.

Saree said the operation targeted Saudi military concentrations in al-Tuwal, Jizan, along with command and control centers, operations rooms, weapons depots and other key military positions. Missile launch sites and platforms at the al-Daghagirir military camp were also targeted.

The spokesperson said several Saudi military camps across Jizan were struck, describing the attacks as precise and direct.

He claimed the operation caused hundreds of deaths and injuries among Saudi-affiliated forces, including mercenaries and Sudanese personnel, as well as dozens of Saudi military personnel and officers.

Saree also claimed that several Saudi weapons depots were destroyed and set ablaze during the operation. The claims have not been independently verified in the supplied report.

The strikes come amid heightened tensions between Riyadh and Sanaa following what the Yemeni side described as Saudi attacks on Sanaa International Airport in violation of an existing truce, alongside an intensification of the Saudi blockade on Yemen.

Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces would continue carrying out their operations “with full force and resolve,” targeting what he called “sources of threat” and responding to any attacks or hostile movements. He reiterated the “siege-for-siege and escalation-for-escalation” equation.

He added that Saudi military concentrations would remain targets until what Sanaa describes as the cessation of Saudi aggression against Yemen and the lifting of the blockade.

In a statement the previous day, Saree said Saudi forces had carried out 52 airstrikes over 24 hours against Al-Hodeidah, Taiz, al-Bayda, Marib and Saada.

He said F-15 and Typhoon aircraft conducted the strikes after taking off from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, while missile attacks were launched from Jizan.