Iranian Officials Warn Against Force as Tehran Signals New Defense Doctrine

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian officials have reiterated that the country is prepared to confront military threats, warning the United States and "Israel" against relying on force as Tehran signals changes to its defense posture.

Major General Ahmad Vahidi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, said Iran is not afraid of war, describing this as “the clear and steadfast call of the Iranian people.” In a post on X, he said the message was voiced by President Masoud Pezeshkian from the UN podium and had reached the international community.

Acting Iranian Defense Minister Majid Ibn al-Reza separately warned against addressing the Iranian people through “the language of force and threats.” He said Iran had delivered a clear message from the United Nations that its defense doctrine had changed.

Ibn al-Reza said the development of defensive capabilities under the new doctrine was continuing at an accelerated pace, stressing that Iran possesses “a range of initiatives and capabilities.” He did not provide details on the specific changes to the doctrine.

Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei described Pezeshkian’s UN address as substantive and containing points reflecting dignity. He also accused the United States and the "Israeli" entity of committing numerous war crimes during their aggression against Iran.

On the Strait of Hormuz, senior Iranian military adviser Major General Yahya Safavi said Iran would fully manage and control the strategic waterway, stressing that it “will never return to what it was before.”

Safavi said Iran and Oman had reached a mechanism for managing the Strait of Hormuz but claimed the United States had created obstacles to its implementation. He did not provide further details about the mechanism.

Safavi had previously warned that any new US or "Israeli" attack on Iran would expand the theater of war. He said a new front could emerge around the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, adding that linking the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab could significantly alter the course of any future conflict.