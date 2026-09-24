China Reportedly Obtains F-35 Components After Shipment Rerouted to Hong Kong

By Staff, Agencies

China has reportedly obtained potentially sensitive components from the F-35 stealth fighter after a shipment of parts sent from Australia to the United States was unexpectedly diverted to Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the incident.

The incident occurred earlier this year when a shipment of allegedly unserviceable F-35 components being transported by UPS from Australia to the United States was rerouted. The parts, an F-35 canopy and weapons-bay door manufactured by Lockheed Martin, were being sent for inspection and possible repair or disposal.

According to two sources cited by Bloomberg, the components were coated with radar-absorbing material intended to enhance the aircraft’s stealth capabilities. One source said the transport aircraft stopped in South Korea before the shipment was subsequently redirected to Hong Kong.

It remains unclear why the aircraft stopped in South Korea, why the shipment was rerouted to Hong Kong, or whether the diversion was accidental or intentional. Two sources said Chinese authorities subsequently seized the components and that they have not been returned.

The F-35 is operated by around 20 countries, including Australia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. Australia serves as a regional hub in the Indo-Pacific for storing spare parts and supporting maintenance of F-35 aircraft operated by US allies.

At least two US congressional committees are investigating the incident. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles confirmed that Canberra was working with the United States and Lockheed Martin to examine Australia’s role in the shipping error, while stressing that the missing components were not considered sensitive.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson in Australia said the components were “unserviceable and deemed low risk for exploitation.” China’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the incident, while the Hong Kong government declined to comment on specific cases.

The disclosure comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington for a state visit with US President Donald Trump, adding sensitivity to an incident involving components from one of the US military’s most advanced aircraft.