Xi Calls for Managed US-China Rivalry During White House Talks With Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger communication between Beijing and Washington and urged both sides to manage their rivalry as US President Donald Trump hosted him at the White House on Thursday for talks covering trade, technology, Taiwan and the war on Iran.

Trump personally welcomed Xi at the start of the state visit, describing their relationship as a “truly great friendship” and saying the two countries had made “tremendous strides” on issues facing Washington and Beijing. He said discussions would include security, technology and what he called “super intelligence,” or SI.

Xi emphasized the responsibility of the world’s two largest economies to avoid confrontation and maintain stable relations.

He said China and the United States have a “historic responsibility of advancing human development and progress” and called for stronger communication between the two governments.

Artificial intelligence featured prominently in Xi’s remarks. “We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control,” he said.

AI and access to advanced semiconductor technology have become major areas of competition between Washington and Beijing.

The visit comes as the two countries seek to preserve a fragile trade truce. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington and Beijing had agreed to extend the arrangement by another two months, reducing the immediate prospect of renewed tariff escalation.

Trump also confirmed that the war on Iran would be discussed with Xi. “I’ll be talking about that and many other subjects, but it’s all coming along well,” he said.

Taiwan is likewise expected to feature prominently, with Beijing maintaining that the island is part of Chinese territory while US policy toward Taipei remains a major source of bilateral tension.

Alongside the political discussions, Xi announced that China would send two pandas to a US zoo in the coming days, continuing a longstanding element of Beijing’s diplomatic engagement with Washington.

Trump had personally greeted Xi at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday. Thursday’s program included a formal White House welcome, military ceremonies, Oval Office talks and a state dinner. Xi’s visit is scheduled to conclude Friday following further engagements in Washington.