Araghchi in New York: Europe must Confront US Aggression, End Zionist Impunity

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has continued an intensive diplomatic activity on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, holding separate talks with his counterparts from Spain, Poland and Jordan and placing Washington’s war of aggression, the insecurity it has manufactured in West Asia, and the Zionist entity’s ongoing occupation and genocide at the center of those discussions.

During the meetings held on Thursday in New York, Araghchi defended the rights and sovereignty of the Iranian nation after a cowardly war of aggression by the United States and the Zionist entity, and pressed European and regional governments to abandon double standards and act in accordance with international law.

Araghchi met with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno.

Outlining current developments in West Asia, he stressed the importance of European countries adopting a responsible approach, consistent with international law, toward the aggressive and illegal actions taken by the United States against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the continuing occupation, the genocide of the Palestinian people, and the Zionist regime’s aggressive expansionism in the region, and underscored the responsibility of all governments to halt these acts of aggression and to hold the Zionist perpetrators accountable and punish them.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations between Tehran and Madrid.

Araghchi also met with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Explaining Iran’s positions on developments in West Asia, the Iranian foreign minister attributed the prevailing insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz to aggressive US actions.

He emphasized that all nations, including European ones, must adopt a principled stance to condemn military aggression against Iran and the crimes committed during that aggression.

Araghchi expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and described attempts by certain parties to deflect blame and link that conflict to developments in West Asia as highly dangerous.

He stressed that European countries must address the issues of their own continent responsibly rather than instrumentalizing West Asian crises.

The two sides also exchanged views on Iran–Poland bilateral relations.

In a separate meeting with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Araghchi highlighted Iran’s principled stance on respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all regional countries.

He described as regrettable the use of certain nations’ territories as staging grounds for military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime, and emphasized Iran’s readiness to engage with all regional states to foster trust and cooperation on indigenous security mechanisms, arrangements rooted in the region itself rather than imposed from outside.

Araghchi identified the Palestinian cause as the most critical issue for the Islamic world and the international community.

He underscored the need for cooperation among Islamic nations and more decisive action by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to end the Zionist regime’s impunity and halt its occupation, genocide and expansionism.

Views were also exchanged on bilateral relations and cooperation between Tehran and Amman.

The Thursday talks followed days of dense engagement after Araghchi’s arrival in New York at the head of a high-level delegation for the UN gathering, held under the theme of restoring trust in the world body.

Iranian officials have said that theme itself reflects a widely shared recognition that confidence in the United Nations has been eroded by the organization’s failure to restrain aggression and protect international peace and security.