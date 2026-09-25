Netanyahu Revives Terrorist Pager Atrocity at UN Podium

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held up a pager at the UN General Assembly on Thursday, invoking the 2024 covert sabotage operation targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon that martyred dozens and wounded thousands, including women and children.

Thousands of pagers carried by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon on September 17, 2024, followed the next day by hundreds of weaponized walkie-talkies. The attacks martyred dozens and injured up to 4,000 people, including civilians, healthcare workers and their families. "Israel" later acknowledged responsibility.

“You remember the beepers? Remember these? Hezbollah certainly remembers them,” Netanyahu said as he displayed a pager during his address.

Meanwhile, scores of delegates walked out as Netanyahu took the podium, leaving much of the UN hall empty. The Palestinian mission urged other delegations to join the protest.

Netanyahu adopted a confrontational tone, calling those who walked out “moral cowards” while attacking several critics. He called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “tyrant,” accused Qatar of seeking to “brainwash” young Americans and predicted that Iran’s government would eventually fall.

He also displayed a Starlink terminal, saying he would leave it for the Iranian delegation to use when its members “inevitably defect.”

Netanyahu publicly confirmed “Israel’s” role in the pager operation in November 2024, while his spokesman said he had personally approved it.

Two former senior Mossad agents later told CBS that the agency had spent years preparing the operation and used shell companies to insert explosives into Hezbollah’s supply chain.

At a February 2025 White House meeting, Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a gold-plated pager referencing the attack. Trump reportedly described it as “a great operation.”