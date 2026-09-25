Saree: YAF Hit Sensitive Site in Riyadh, Aramco in Yanbu

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that YAF carried out two military operations targeting a sensitive site in Riyadh and Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu.

Saree said the operations used ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, adding that they successfully achieved their objectives. He said the strikes came in response to continued Saudi airstrikes and the blockade on Yemen.

According to Saree, the attacks targeted a sensitive site in Riyadh and Aramco facilities in Yanbu as part of Yemen’s response to what he described as Saudi military aggression.

He warned that every Saudi attack would receive a “direct and appropriate” response.

Saree said Saudi attacks since the latest escalation had reached 1,018 airstrikes and missile attacks, launched from bases including Khamis Mushait and Taif, as well as from Najran and Jizan.

He said the attacks targeted Marib, Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz, al-Jawf and al-Bayda, causing deaths and injuries, including among women and children, and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, Saree announced a large-scale Yemeni operation targeting Saudi military concentrations in Jizan with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones.

He said the strikes targeted positions in al-Tuwal, command and control centers, operations rooms, weapons depots, missile launch sites and platforms at the al-Daghagirir military camp, as well as other military camps.

Saree said the attacks scored direct hits and caused hundreds of deaths and injuries among Saudi-affiliated forces, including mercenaries and Sudanese personnel, as well as dozens of Saudi military personnel and officers.

He said continued Saudi attacks would only bring further Yemeni retaliation, vowing to maintain a “siege-for-siege” and “escalation-for-escalation” response until attacks on Yemen stop and the blockade is lifted.

The latest escalation follows heightened tensions between Riyadh and Sanaa after Saudi Arabia bombed Sanaa International Airport, which Yemeni authorities slammed as a violation of an existing truce, while also intensifying the blockade on Yemen.