Iran Offers Pre-Election Deal to End US War

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has offered the United States a new proposal aimed at ending the months-long war before the November midterm elections, challenging President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran is deliberately delaying an agreement until after the vote.

Trump said in his UN address Tuesday that Iran was stalling negotiations until it saw how Republicans perform in the November 3 election, predicting a deal “right after” the vote while threatening to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if talks fail.

“We don’t want it to get to the midterm elections,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He said Tehran wanted the US to return to the June memorandum of understanding [MoU] before the elections.

Pezeshkian said Iran had already reached an agreement with the US president but that Washington had chosen military aggression and blocked diplomatic avenues.

“We will stand resolutely to defend ourselves,” he told Fox News, adding that Iran had not sought war and that Washington must decide whether it wants to end the war.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had submitted a proposal under which the Strait of Hormuz could reopen within about a week, with nuclear negotiations quickly resuming. The proposal was conveyed through mediators during talks in New York.

Under the proposal, Iran would restore navigation through the strategic waterway in return for Washington lifting its economic blockade, easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports and releasing some frozen Iranian assets.

Tehran is also seeking an end to hostilities on other fronts, including "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon.

Reuters reported that US and Iranian negotiators are discussing a phased arrangement, beginning with measures addressing the blockade and restrictions around Hormuz.

Tehran has nevertheless maintained that it should retain a role in regulating the waterway alongside Oman and has continued to call for fees for services provided to passing vessels.

Araghchi said the proposal largely reflects the June memorandum rather than introducing new demands and that Iran is awaiting a US response.

He also met foreign counterparts in New York, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while Moscow said diplomacy remained the only path to resolving what it called a crisis caused by “illegal actions” by the US and "Israel".

The diplomatic push comes as pressure mounts on both sides. The US blockade has sharply curtailed Iran’s oil exports, while restrictions around Hormuz have disrupted a major global energy route, contributing to oil prices exceeding $100 a barrel and record US diesel prices.

Pezeshkian, the first foreign head of state to address the UN while his country is at war with the US, said Tehran remained ready for “dialogue and diplomacy” but would not negotiate under threats of force.