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The Master of the Truthful Promise

The Master of the Truthful Promise
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By Al-Ahed Infographics

From the unconditional "Israeli" withdrawal from South Lebanon in 2000, to freeing Lebanese detainees in the 2004 Tannenbaum Deal and 2008 Radwan Operation, to rebuilding the southern suburbs of Beirut better than before through the Waad Project in 2012, to establishing a balance of deterrence that prevented large-scale attacks on Lebanon; this infographic traces four key moments where Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's promises were fulfilled on the ground.

The Master of the Truthful Promise

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 25-09-2026 Hour: 03:30 Beirut Timing

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