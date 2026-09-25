Mokhber Warns Regional States Against Restricting Iranian Aviation

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammad Mokhber, adviser and aide to Iran’s Leader, warned that Tehran would not accept regional states cooperating with US measures targeting Iranian aviation, saying such actions would remain in the memory of the Iranian people.

In a post on X, Mokhber said Iran’s position on regional aviation access was clear, declaring, “Flights in the region are either available to everyone or unavailable to anyone.”

He warned that if Iran is denied the ability to operate flights and access airport services, other countries in the region should not expect to retain the same privileges.

He also said states aligning with Washington in implementing what he described as hostile policies would face a lasting response in Iranian public memory.

“Alignment with America in implementing hostile policies will remain etched in the memory of the Iranian nation,” Mokhber wrote. “If Iran is denied the possibility of flight and access to airport services, no country in the region will have this possibility either.”

His remarks come amid expanding restrictions on Iranian airlines following a new US sanctions campaign targeting Iran’s aviation sector.

The US Treasury announced on September 8 that it had sanctioned 27 Iranian airlines as part of measures covering 36 targets, including airlines and entities supporting Iran’s aviation industry.

Washington also warned companies providing services to designated Iranian airlines that they could face sanctions, including businesses involved in aviation-related commercial and logistical support.

The measures have already affected Iran’s international air links. Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced the cancellation of flights to Baghdad and Muscat after Iraqi and Omani authorities moved to restrict Iranian flights and related services.

Other regional states have also faced pressure over whether to provide Iranian airlines with landing, refueling and ground-handling services.

Media reports cited in the source further indicated that Georgia and Azerbaijan had suspended Iranian flights amid the expanding sanctions regime.

The latest measures form part of Washington’s broader economic pressure campaign against Iran.

The US Treasury has described the aviation sanctions as an effort to isolate Iran’s aviation sector from the global financial system, while accusing Iranian airlines of supporting military-related activities.