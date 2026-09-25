Palestinian Martyred in Khan Younis Strike as Gaza Ceasefire Death Toll Rises

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian was martyred and others were injured in an "Israeli" airstrike west of Al-Aqsa University in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, amid continued attacks despite the ceasefire announced in October 2025.

"Israeli" artillery shelling was also reported south of Khan Younis, while "Israeli" occupation forces fired toward areas east of Deir al-Balah and the al-Masdar village in central Gaza.

According to the latest figures cited in the source, more than 1,408 Palestinians have been martyred and 4,916 injured since the announcement of the ceasefire on October 11, 2025. The bodies of 834 Palestinians have also been recovered during the same period.

The cumulative death toll from the "Israeli" war on Gaza has surpassed 73,928, with 175,030 Palestinians injured since the beginning of the aggression.

The continued attacks come as Gaza faces an enormous reconstruction challenge following the destruction caused by the war.

A joint assessment by the World Bank, European Union and United Nations estimates that rebuilding Gaza will require $71.5 billion, including $35.2 billion in physical damage and $22.7 billion in economic and social losses.

UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported that 92% of Gaza’s economic establishments have been damaged or destroyed.

Unemployment reached 78%, while GDP per capita fell to $212 in 2025, reflecting the scale of the economic collapse.

Housing represents the largest share of reconstruction needs, followed by agriculture and food systems, health, and commerce and industry.

The figures underscore the scale of the humanitarian and economic recovery required after nearly two years of destruction, while attacks continue to be reported across Gaza.