Iran Reconfigures Military Capabilities, Upgrades Arash Drone, Official Says

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has reconfigured its military capabilities and significantly upgraded its Arash loitering drone for more effective battlefield use, Iranian Army Deputy for Executive Affairs Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh said.

Speaking to Defa Press, Sheikh said Iran had strengthened its defense capabilities and achieved what he described as successes in downing enemy drones and limiting the enemy’s ability to operate close to Iranian territory.

He said opposing forces had been forced to deploy at greater distances, creating additional operational challenges.

“We have reconfigured our capabilities and significantly upgraded the Arash drone so that we can use it more effectively on the battlefield,” Sheikh said.

The Iranian official said Tehran was continuing to expand its capabilities amid what he described as a “no-war, no-peace” situation.

He said Iran was reevaluating its tactics, techniques and military behavior while improving the integration of its equipment, weapons and defense systems.

Sheikh said the combination of Iranian systems had challenged what he called the “American-Zionist enemy,” adding that Iran had developed technologies capable of confronting opposing military systems and shooting down drones.

He also argued that Iran’s use of relatively low-cost missiles and drones had placed pressure on the adversary’s more expensive weapons stockpiles.

“We were able, based on the logic of the defense economy, to bring the enemy to the brink of bankruptcy and challenge the enemy’s defense-economic logic,” he said.

Sheikh said the outcome of warfare should not be measured solely by casualties, arguing that a side’s ability to sustain a prolonged contest was also decisive. He claimed Iran had challenged its adversary in a long-term war of attrition and eventually forced it to negotiate.

Marking Sacred Defense Week, Sheikh compared Iran’s experience during the 1980–88 Iran-Iraq war with more recent conflicts.

He said Iran demonstrated its ability to withstand a global offensive during the eight-year war, challenged deterrence concepts during the 12-day war in June 2025, and demonstrated its deterrent capabilities during what he described as the 40-day imposed war that began in February 2026.

Sheikh concluded that Iran had demonstrated itself to be “a powerful actor on the global and regional stage.”

His remarks came amid renewed tensions following US and "Israeli" attacks on Iran and subsequent Iranian missile and drone strikes against the "Israeli"-occupied territories and US positions in the region.