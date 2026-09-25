Iran Rejects Colombia’s Accusations, Condemns Diplomatic Break

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected Colombia’s accusations against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), saying Bogotá’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Tehran was taken “solely under the influence of the Zionist regime and the United States.”

The ministry said none of the explanations provided by Colombia were valid or logical and stressed that Tehran would take necessary measures to protect its national interests in response to what it described as Bogotá’s unjustified and hostile approach.

Iran also rejected Colombia’s accusations concerning terrorism and narcotics, accusing Bogotá of being in no position to lecture other countries while operating under the influence of drug cartels.

The ministry pointed to the seizure of a shipment of Colombian cocaine in Tehran and alleged that influential Colombian figures were involved in transnational crime.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further argued that targeting an official branch of Iran’s armed forces, together with cutting diplomatic ties, violated the principle of mutual respect between states.

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it had formally severed diplomatic relations with Iran, with the decision taking effect retroactively from September 19.

Bogotá cited national and hemispheric security concerns and accused Tehran of links to groups it described as “terrorist” and “narco-terrorist,” while also accusing the IRGC of conducting covert operations abroad.

Colombia additionally cited Iran’s measures in the Strait of Hormuz, its regional military strikes during the US war on Iran, what it described as human rights concerns, and alleged Iranian obstruction of International Atomic Energy Agency inspections. Bogotá did not publicly provide evidence supporting its allegations, according to the supplied report.

Despite the diplomatic break, consular relations between Colombia and Iran will remain in place.

The decision came after far-right politician De la Espriella took office on August 7, succeeding leftist President Gustavo Petro and reversing several aspects of Petro’s foreign policy.

Under Petro, Colombia severed diplomatic relations with "Israel" in May 2024 over the war in Gaza, suspended coal exports to "Israel" later that year and announced plans to open an embassy in Ramallah.