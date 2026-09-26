WSJ: Trump Prepares to Bomb Iran after Midterms

By Staff, Agencies

The Wall Street Journal revealed that US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s latest ceasefire proposal and told aides that he expects to resume bombing the Islamic Republic after the November midterm election.

Trump is privately skeptical that Tehran will agree to his terms despite publicly predicting that Iran will seek a deal following the November 3 election, according to the newspaper. Officials cautioned, however, that his position could change over the coming weeks and could be affected by the election results.

The report comes after Tehran offered a seven-day roadmap to end the hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and restart negotiations over its nuclear program. In return, the US would lift its naval blockade, ease sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and release some frozen Iranian assets.

According to the WSJ, Trump has rejected the proposal and the administration has informed Iran and regional mediators that he has no intention of lifting the maritime blockade. A US official nevertheless said negotiations through mediators are continuing.

Trump is reportedly reluctant to return to major combat operations, in part because his administration wants to preserve munitions for other potential conflicts. The extent of any new strikes under consideration remains unclear.

At the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said he faces a “big decision” over whether to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if negotiations fail. He has denied that his decisions on Iran are being driven by the election, despite predicting that Tehran will strike a deal “right after” the midterms.