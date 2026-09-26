Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Milestones in the Life of the Martyred Commander Hajj Mohammad Hussein Srour “Abu Saleh”

Milestones in the Life of the Martyred Commander Hajj Mohammad Hussein Srour “Abu Saleh”
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

From Aita Al-Shaab where he was born on July 8, 1973, to joining the Islamic Resistance in 1986, Hajj Mohammad Hussein Srour "Abu Saleh" rose through the ranks to become the officer responsible for the Resistance's air force in 2020. A key figure in confronting takfiri attacks on Lebanon's eastern borders and in operations against the "Israeli" occupation, he led the Islamic Resistance's aerial operations on the Lebanese support front from the beginning of Al-Aqsa Flood until his martyrdom in a treacherous "Israeli" strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on September 26, 2024.

Milestones in the Life of the Martyred Commander Hajj Mohammad Hussein Srour “Abu Saleh”

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance AxisOfResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Milestones in the Life of the Martyred Commander Hajj Mohammad Hussein Srour “Abu Saleh”

Milestones in the Life of the Martyred Commander Hajj Mohammad Hussein Srour “Abu Saleh”

6 hours ago
The Master of the Truthful Promise

The Master of the Truthful Promise

one day ago
“Israel’s” Pager Attacks: When Civilian Devices Become Weapons of War and Breach IHL

“Israel’s” Pager Attacks: When Civilian Devices Become Weapons of War and Breach IHL

9 days ago
Dive-LD: The Deep-Sea Drone in the IRG’s Crosshairs

Dive-LD: The Deep-Sea Drone in the IRG’s Crosshairs

17 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot