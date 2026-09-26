Milestones in the Life of the Martyred Commander Hajj Mohammad Hussein Srour “Abu Saleh”

Infographics by Abir Qanso

From Aita Al-Shaab where he was born on July 8, 1973, to joining the Islamic Resistance in 1986, Hajj Mohammad Hussein Srour "Abu Saleh" rose through the ranks to become the officer responsible for the Resistance's air force in 2020. A key figure in confronting takfiri attacks on Lebanon's eastern borders and in operations against the "Israeli" occupation, he led the Islamic Resistance's aerial operations on the Lebanese support front from the beginning of Al-Aqsa Flood until his martyrdom in a treacherous "Israeli" strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on September 26, 2024.