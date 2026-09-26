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Islamic Resistance Leader Martyr Ibrahim Aqil: It Is Not About the Force, but How It Is Used

Islamic Resistance Leader Martyr Ibrahim Aqil: It Is Not About the Force, but How It Is Used
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Translated and subtitled by Al-Ahed News

In this powerful excerpt released by the Islamic Resistance’s Military Media entitled: {You would have seen it humbled and coming apart from fear of Allah}, martyred Islamic Resistance leader Ibrahim Aqil, also known as Hajj Abdel Qader, explains why superior equipment, firepower and technology do not by themselves determine the balance of power.

What matters, he stresses, is how capabilities are used, and the ability of the believer to devise solutions, innovate and turn challenges into an advantage for the Resistance.

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance IbrahimAqil

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Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

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