Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: This Battle May Last for Years, but Its Horizon and End Are Clear

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: This Battle May Last for Years, but Its Horizon and End Are Clear
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

In his speech on September 19, 2024, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah prayed for the people of Gaza, the West Bank and occupied Palestine, and for those supporting the Resistance across the Axis of Resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah described the confrontation as a great and prolonged battle that could last for months or years, while asserting that its ultimate horizon and outcome remained clear to the faithful and steadfast.

 

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah westbank GazaStrip AxisOfResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: This Battle May Last for Years, but Its Horizon and End Are Clear

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: This Battle May Last for Years, but Its Horizon and End Are Clear

3 hours ago
The Pager Massacre in Lebanon: “Israel’s” Crime Did Not Spare Women

The Pager Massacre in Lebanon: “Israel’s” Crime Did Not Spare Women

7 days ago
US Barbarism: From Wedding Bells to Funeral Bells

US Barbarism: From Wedding Bells to Funeral Bells

16 days ago
MP Halima Kaakour: “Israel” Is Advancing a Settlement Project in Lebanon – We Are Losing Our Country

MP Halima Kaakour: “Israel” Is Advancing a Settlement Project in Lebanon – We Are Losing Our Country

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot