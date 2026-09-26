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Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: This Battle May Last for Years, but Its Horizon and End Are Clear
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
In his speech on September 19, 2024, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah prayed for the people of Gaza, the West Bank and occupied Palestine, and for those supporting the Resistance across the Axis of Resistance.
Sayyed Nasrallah described the confrontation as a great and prolonged battle that could last for months or years, while asserting that its ultimate horizon and outcome remained clear to the faithful and steadfast.
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