Pentagon Quietly Adds Dozens to Tally of Troops Wounded amid War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States Department of War has quietly added dozens to the tally of troops wounded amid the unprovoked war on Iran, the database shows.

A web portal for the War Department this week increased the total number of personnel wounded since the start of the illegal US- “Israeli” military aggression against Iran to 861.

Data published on the Defense Casualty Analysis System, also known as the DCAS database, publicly shows that 29 US sailors and eight Marines had been added to the list of wounded military personnel this week.

According to a review of the Pentagon’s public database of personnel killed and wounded during US wars and other offensives overseas, the first three members of the US military were killed, and five more were wounded on March 1 in the war against Iran.

Hundreds more have been added to the database since then, with the Pentagon increasing the tally by 37 this week without offering any explanations from military officials.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post, in a report citing six Department of War insiders, revealed that more American forces have died across the West Asia region during the US-"Israeli" war on Iran than are reflected in the US Department of War’s publicly available “casualty records.”

The insiders, who were described as being familiar with the department’s internal casualty accounting data, told the newspaper that at least 22 US military personnel had died, four more than the 18 fatalities listed by the department’s “Defense Casualty Analysis System.”

More American forces may have died during the Trump administration’s war on Iran than are reflected in the US Department of War’s publicly available “casualty records,” a report said.

The second round began on February 28, when joint US-"Israeli" strikes targeted locations across Iran.

The war continued for around 40 days before a ceasefire was reached in April. Iranian health authorities reported that more than 3,500 people were killed during the aggression, including hundreds of women and children.

The two rounds of attacks also resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, as well as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.