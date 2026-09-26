Before the World Knew Him: A Brother Remembers Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

By Al-Ahed News

In a heartfelt interview with Al-Ahed News, the brother of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, speaks candidly about the brother he knew away from the public spotlight: a son, a brother and a member of a family whose shared memories long preceded the figure known to the world.

For him, the loss is not only that of a prominent leader, but of a brother whose place within the family cannot be filled. “We lost a brother whom no one can replace,” he says, recalling the deep bond that connected the siblings and the presence of the Sayyed within their home and family life.

Among the memories that remain most vivid is the care he showed toward his brothers and the importance he placed on their relationship with one another. His advice to them was simple but enduring: “Take care of one another.” It was a reflection of the bond he sought to preserve among his family, even as the circumstances of their lives changed.

The passing of their parents, followed by the loss of the Sayyed himself, transformed the meaning of the family home and left behind a succession of absences. “When our father and mother passed away, and then the Sayyed passed away, I feel that a large part of the home that once brought us together now exists only in memory,” he recalls.

He describes the period as a succession of painful losses. “Our mother’s passing was a loss unlike any other. Then came Sayyed’s martyrdom, followed by our father’s passing, and we found ourselves facing successive voids within a short and extremely difficult period.”

Yet alongside the grief remain memories of ordinary family moments—moments that, in retrospect, have taken on a particular significance. Among the most cherished is an image of the family gathered together. “One of the most beautiful images that remains in my memory is of us gathered around our parents,” he says.

For the family, preserving the memory of the Sayyed also means remembering the person who existed before the public figure: the brother who shared their home, the son who sat among his parents and the family member whose life was shaped by relationships that existed long before he became known around the world.

“We want his life and legacy to remain in our memory as we knew him: as a brother, a son and a human being who lived among his family before the whole world came to know him.”