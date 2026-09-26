CBS: Pezeshkian Says No Meeting with Trump before Trust is Rebuilt

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ruled out holding a meeting with US President Donald Trump before trust is restored between Tehran and Washington, stressing that continued US pressure makes such an encounter difficult.

Speaking to CBS, Pezeshkian was asked whether he would be willing to meet Trump or invite him to Iran.

“As long as they don't cease doing what they're imposing on us every day, it's difficult to trust them,” he said, according to CBS news.

Pezeshkian also acknowledged that arranging a meeting with Trump would be difficult, pointing to an “atmosphere of distrust” between Iran and the United States.

The comments come as Tehran and Washington explore a possible path toward ending the ongoing war. Reuters reported that US and Iranian negotiators have been discussing a phased arrangement that could involve Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier said Tehran presented a proposal through Qatar under which the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened within seven days, with negotiations subsequently resuming.

“When the United States accepts our conditions, the seven-day plan to open the strait begins,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister added that Tehran had committed, under Article 5 of a memorandum of understanding, to facilitating shipping through the strategic waterway, allowing maritime traffic to return to 60% of normal levels.

Pezeshkian said Iran would abide by commitments reached through negotiations if Washington accepts Tehran's proposal, while emphasizing the need for concrete steps to rebuild trust, as per CBS News.The possibility of direct talks had gained attention after Trump said he was open to meeting Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. However, no meeting between the two presidents took place in New York.