- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: Any War on Iran Will Set the Entire Region Ablaze
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
In a speech on May 31, 2019, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the US administration that any war against Iran would not remain confined to Iranian territory.
He said such a conflict would engulf the entire region and carry consequences for US forces and interests, as well as those who supported Washington.
Comments
- Related News