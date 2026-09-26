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Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: Any War on Iran Will Set the Entire Region Ablaze

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: Any War on Iran Will Set the Entire Region Ablaze
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

In a speech on May 31, 2019, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the US administration that any war against Iran would not remain confined to Iranian territory.

He said such a conflict would engulf the entire region and carry consequences for US forces and interests, as well as those who supported Washington.

 

Iran SayyedHassanNasrallah Hezbollah UnitedStates

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Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

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