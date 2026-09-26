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Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Architect of Equations

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Architect of Equations
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Infographics by Abir Qanso 

Dubbed "The Architect of Equations," Sayyed Nasrallah established six key deterrence formulas that governed the war with "Israel": From Haifa and Beyond Haifa [2006] and the Land Deterrence Balance [2006-2024], to Dimona and Ammonia [2017], Karish oil and gas protection [2022], Support Fronts and Unity of Arenas after Al-Aqsa Flood [Oct 2023], and "If You Expand, We Expand" [2024], linking any "Israeli" attack to a direct, expanding response.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Architect of Equations

 

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Hezbollah UnitedStates

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Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

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