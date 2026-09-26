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Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: They Love Me, and I Love Them

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: They Love Me, and I Love Them
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Asked what he would say to a loving audience that considers him one of its own, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah answers without hesitation: “I love you.”

Sayyed Nasrallah speaks of the thousands who had expressed their love for him with a quiet sense of pride—not because of their numbers, but because they considered him one of them, and because that love was mutual.

“They love me, and I love them,” he says.

For him, there was nothing more precious than that bond: to be loved by his people, to love them in return and to feel that he belonged among them just as they felt they belonged with him.

 

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

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Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

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