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Sayyed Hashem Safieddine’s Companions: The Final Journey

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine’s Companions: The Final Journey
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Infographics by Abir Qanso 

The infographic documents the martyrdom of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, along with 28 of his companions who were martyred with him on October 4, 2024 in Mreijeh in Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh]. It features four martyred leaders - Hussein Ali Hazimeh [Hajj Murtada], Muhammad Rashid Skafi [Hajj Musab], Ali Muhammad Bahsoun [Hajj Adel], and Mahmoud Muhammad Shaheen [Hajj Maher] - alongside 24 other martyrs, honoring their final journey together on the path of Resistance.

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine’s Companions: The Final Journey

 

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon Hezbollah SayyedHashemSafieddine

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Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

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