The Great Jihadi Leader, Martyred: Hajj Ali Abd Al-Mun’im Karaki ’Hajj Abu Al-Fadl’

Infographics by Abir Qanso

A founding member of the Islamic movement in Beirut and member of Hezbollah's Shura and Jihad Councils, Hajj Ali Karaki [Abu al-Fadl] led Resistance operations from the 1982 defense of Beirut through the post-1985 border formations, serving as South Commander [1996], head of the Sayyed of the Martyrs HQ [2006], and Jihadi deputy to the Secretary-General [2008]. He directed battles against takfiri groups [2011] and led the 2024 Lebanese support front, where he was martyred alongside the Secretary-General.