- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
The Great Jihadi Leader, Martyred: Hajj Ali Abd Al-Mun’im Karaki ’Hajj Abu Al-Fadl’
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
A founding member of the Islamic movement in Beirut and member of Hezbollah's Shura and Jihad Councils, Hajj Ali Karaki [Abu al-Fadl] led Resistance operations from the 1982 defense of Beirut through the post-1985 border formations, serving as South Commander [1996], head of the Sayyed of the Martyrs HQ [2006], and Jihadi deputy to the Secretary-General [2008]. He directed battles against takfiri groups [2011] and led the 2024 Lebanese support front, where he was martyred alongside the Secretary-General.
Comments
- Related News