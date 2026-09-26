Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

The Great Jihadi Leader, Martyred: Hajj Ali Abd Al-Mun’im Karaki ’Hajj Abu Al-Fadl’

The Great Jihadi Leader, Martyred: Hajj Ali Abd Al-Mun’im Karaki ’Hajj Abu Al-Fadl’
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso 

A founding member of the Islamic movement in Beirut and member of Hezbollah's Shura and Jihad Councils, Hajj Ali Karaki [Abu al-Fadl] led Resistance operations from the 1982 defense of Beirut through the post-1985 border formations, serving as South Commander [1996], head of the Sayyed of the Martyrs HQ [2006], and Jihadi deputy to the Secretary-General [2008]. He directed battles against takfiri groups [2011] and led the 2024 Lebanese support front, where he was martyred alongside the Secretary-General.

The Great Jihadi Leader, Martyred: Hajj Ali Abd Al-Mun’im Karaki ’Hajj Abu Al-Fadl’

 

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance AxisOfResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
The Great Jihadi Leader, Martyred: Hajj Ali Abd Al-Mun’im Karaki ’Hajj Abu Al-Fadl’

The Great Jihadi Leader, Martyred: Hajj Ali Abd Al-Mun’im Karaki ’Hajj Abu Al-Fadl’

2 hours ago
Sayyed Hashem Safieddine’s Companions: The Final Journey

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine’s Companions: The Final Journey

2 hours ago
Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: They Love Me, and I Love Them

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: They Love Me, and I Love Them

2 hours ago
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Architect of Equations

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Architect of Equations

3 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot