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From Gaza, A Remembrance of Sayyed Nasrallah and Palestine

From Gaza, A Remembrance of Sayyed Nasrallah and Palestine
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Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

On the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian voices in Gaza remember his longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and his solidarity with Gaza.

From Sayyed Nasrallah’s calls for Palestine and Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] to his declaration that “Beirut is like Gaza,” Gazans recall a leader whose words and positions placed Palestine at the heart of his public life.

Interviews by Mohammad Al-Kahlout – Palestine

SayyedHassanNasrallah Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip

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Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

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