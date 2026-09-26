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Companions of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs: The Final Journey

Companions of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs: The Final Journey
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Infographics by Abir Qanso 

The infographic honors the 11 martyrs who accompanied Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed of the Nation's Martyrs, on his final journey after the "Israeli" strike on Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] on 27 September 2024. Among them are five senior martyred leaders including the Great Jihadi Leader Hajj Ali Karaki [Abu al-Fadl], IRG Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, and five other companions, commemorating their martyrdom alongside the Secretary-General.

Companions of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs: The Final Journey

 

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah war on lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance AxisOfResistance

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Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 04:14 Beirut Timing

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